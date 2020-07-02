Rashami Desai Unveils Her First Look From New Project Tamas; See Here

Actress Rashami Desai has shared the first poster from her upcoming project, Tamas. In the poster, we can see Adhvik Mahajan and Rashami. While Adhvik strikes an intense close-up, Rashami dons an ethnic look, hair neatly tied and a dupatta on her head.

A user commented: "You look so beautiful. Can't wait to see you in 'Tamas'." Another one commented: "Elegant."

Without revealing more details, Rashami shared that Tamas will release on July 7. Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4 and Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, Rashami has resumed her work on Naagin 4. In a recent interview she opened up about having mixed feelings as she resumed work. Rashami said she is nervous more than being scared, as it will not be a friendly environment anymore as everyone on the set will follow social distancing and the government's guidelines.

Her character will be an extended cameo, but significant to the storyline. Rashami said that the production team has arranged a COVID-19 specialist on the set and she is excited to see this 'new normal' on the sets, reported Republic World.

Naagin 4, produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijyendra Kumeria.