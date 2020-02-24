English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh Take a Dig at Sidharth Shukla as They Drool over Pasta

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami and Vishal recently met for a lunch. Taking a dig at Sidharth's pasta fight during one of the episodes, they said 'Hum chor nahi hain', as they savoured on white sauce pasta.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, contestants of the show are catching up with each other for a chill time outside the house. Recently, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh met for a lunch date at the Bastian in Bandra West. Interestingly, they had ‘pasta’, over which the duo had a clash with Sidharth Shukla during the show.

Taking a dig at Bigg Boss and Sidharth, the two posted a video of enjoying white sauce pasta together. In the video, Rashami says, “Ye humari mehnat ka pasta hain,’ and Vishal says 'Iss baar Bigg Boss house ka nahi hai yeh.' Not only this, but Vishal also took a dig at Sidharth Shukla, and said 'Shukla ji, hum chor nahi hai.' (We're not thieves). Rashami adds on to this and says, “Uss wale me cheese bhi nahi tha!’

Sunday Brunch Gang @vickyshoor #ItsAllMagical

It was during one of the episodes, Rashami and Vishal had joined the winning team of the luxury budget task for eating pasta. According to the rules of the game, only the winning team is supposed to have items won in the task. This had also irked the then-captain of the house Sidharth, who had a huge argument over it. Rashami and Vishal were also reprimanded and punished by Bigg Boss.

