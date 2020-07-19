Rashami Desai Wanted to Buy Luxury Car, Then Lockdown Happened

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai opened up about dropping her plans to buy a luxury Mercedes car due to Covid-19 restrictions. In a new interview, Rashami said that the three-month lockdown and its impact on business, including on showbiz made her realise the importance of cutting down on expenses.

Talking to Times of India, Rashami said, “I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs. I feel now during this lockdown if you have understood your needs, then cut down on your needs, your expenses will automatically get minimized. Everything will get sorted.”

She added, “I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan.” Rashami further said that at the end of the day, people know her because of her work and not because of the things she owned in her life.

Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4, where she starred in the lead role for a few episodes with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. However, the show's run had to be cut short due the Covid-19 lockdown.