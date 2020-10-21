Rashami Desai's Durga Puja Look Will Mesmerise You, See Pic

Television actress Rashami Desai, who was last seen in Naagin 4, on Tuesday flaunted what she calls her Bangali girl look on social media. In photos she shared on her verified Instagram account, Rashami is dressed as a Bengali bride, in a red saree draped in the traditional Bengali way. She completes the look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and above the eyebrows, red bangles, dangler earrings and a Bengali-style pearl nath (nosering).

In one of the photos, Rashami can be seen posing with a dhunuchi (incense burner) in her hand, which is used during Durga Puja while performing aarti.

Rashami used the hashtags #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #love #live #loveyourself #express #creative #navratri #lookbook #bangaligirl.

Through her photograph, Rashami shared the message: "Spread love have love". Earlier this week, Rashami had shared photographs dressed as a Rajasthani bride, in an embroidered orange lehenga choli teamed with traditional Rajasthani jewellery.