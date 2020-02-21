Rashami Desai's Ex Husband Nandish Sandhu is in an All New Avatar

Television actor and model Nandish Sandhu took to Instagram to post a picture in a completely new avatar. In the pic, he was seen donning a thick beard and moustache, which took fans by surprise. However, he clarified to his fans that his facial hair was not original but nevertheless asked them if they liked the look.

Nandish wrote, “Tried this different look for something new and I think it looks good. Obviously the beard & mustache is not original but I think I can carry it well. What day? Any Suggestions…”

Netizens loved the new look and showered the actor with compliments.

“Aaa it suits you perfectly,” wrote one, while another user said, “You look great in every way. Doesn’t matter at all!”

Nandish is the ex-husband of actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai. The couple appeared together in the television show Uttaran for the first time as a couple back in 2009.

Nandish and Rashami got married in 2012 and also appeared together in the seventh season of the Star Plus couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. In the season, they openly talked about their strained relationship and tried to build a better understanding. However, the two parted ways in 2016.

