Rashami Desai's Ex-husband Nandish Sandhu Spotted Hand-in-hand With Rumoured GF Ankita Shorey

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, who was previously married to actress Rashami Desai, was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey in Mumbai on Saturday. The rumoured lovebirds were clicked walking hand-in-hand. Nandish was dressed in a green-blue checkered shirt and a pair of rusty jeans. Ankita looked elegant in a black outfit. Nandish was married to Rashami for over three years before they parted ways in 2015.

Rashami and Nandish fell in love with each other on the sets of popular soap opera Uttaran and tied the knot in 2012. However, soon problems cropped up in their marital life which led to a divorce.

According to Rashami, she was not herself during her marriage with Nandish, highlighting that she became depressed. “There used to be numbness in me. I was in depression and no one understood or took care of me. There was nobody to acknowledge my issue. My childhood was troubled, but thankfully my professional life was good. My personal life was messy but I realised that I am not answerable to anyone but me,” the actress had said in an interview earlier this year. Rashami had also complained that she was judged a lot by a section of people for her decision to move on.

In an interview in 2015, Nandish had clarified that he was not dating Ankita. He added that whenever he will get into a relationship he will be vocal about it. During that interview, he also revealed that he and Rashami participated in Nach Baliye to give their marriage another chance. Things got better but post Nach Baliye, Nandish said, Rashami again approached him for a divorce, and they finally decided to go their separate ways.

