Rashami Desai's Graceful Response to Abusive Troll is an Apt Lesson for Haters

Rashami Desai was the center of attention during her Bigg Boss 13 stint and has been making noise on social media ever after the hugely popular and controversial season of the reality show ended earlier this year.

Rashami was known to share a love-hate relationship with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla on Salman Khan-hosted BB and fans were divided over the two from the very start. The fan rivalry has even continued outside the house and Rashami recently received a hateful comment on her social media handle from one of Sidharth's fanclubs. However, Rashmi was quick to shut up the troll with her graceful response.

Take a look.

Thank you for your blessing. Waking up to this is a big thing!!!! M grateful to you that you actually thought of me in your busy life style . My family is num and people who hates me I’m sure must be happy after reading this @sandeep98115330 pic.twitter.com/hiCsk8hpp4 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Rashami recently purchased a swanky new car for herself and posted picture on social media that invited lots of love and admiration for the actress.

Rashami last featured in Naagin 4, although only for a limited run of episodes as the show was announced to be going off air during the coronavirus lockdown.