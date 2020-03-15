English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Rashami Desai's Naagin 4 Promo Out, See Video

credits - Rashami Desai instagram

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is the newest entrant in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. She will be seen playing the role of Shalaka.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Actress Rashami Desai is the latest addition to the cast of Naagin 4. On Saturday, she took to her social media and unveiled a new promo of the ongoing supernatural TV show.

The promo features Rashami in a different avatar. It also shows her face covered with mud. Announcing her entry into the show, Rashami wrote, "Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on."

She added, "You have seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I am bringing forth to you a new side of me with this show. Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project."

Rashami will be seen playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4 , which airs on Colors TV.

Before this, she wooed audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Beating 22 contestants on the reality show, Rashami had become one of the top four finalists on BB 13.

