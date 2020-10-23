Rashami Desai's Reaction is Priceless as She Gets Marriage Proposal on Prank Call, Watch Video
Rashami Desai (L)
Rashami Desai gets startled as she is proposed marriage on a prank call. Watch complete video here.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 15:08 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been enjoying her life to the fullest after she came out of the BB 13 house. While she has been seen setting the internet on fire with her stunning photoshoots, the actress was left startled recently when Rohit Gupta pulled a prank on her. The hilarious video will definitely make netizens burst into laughter.
The prank video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, where Rohit can be seen introducing himself as an Arab shaikh and asked Rashami to perform Garba with gold sticks at Burj Khalifa. He can be also seen asking her to become his daughter-in-law and said that he will give her an oil well and she can make Gujrati dishes like Bhajiya and Fafda. Rashami’s reaction to the proposal is hilarious.
Watch the entire video here:
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Gupta known for pulling pranks on celebs, pulled a hilarious prank on Rashmi Desai. He proposed to marry Rashmi as an arab shaikh and asked her to perform garba with gold stick at Burj Khalifa.Partners in hilarious crime was stylist Richa Ranawat. *Youtube Link*- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NItXsUtlqIg *Instagram Link* - https://www.instagram.com/p/CGmkcvTnYdM/ *Facebook Link* - https://www.facebook.com/450177215185955/posts/1498878976982435/?sfnsn=wiwspmo Stay tuned and follow Rohit Gupta on all his social media handle. #rohitgupta prank #rashmidesai #creator #youtube #facebook #instagram #voice #lingo #corona #coronavirus #pandemic #stayhome #staysafe *Rohit Gupta Social Media Handles* Facebook- @rohitguptapage Instagram- @ro_hit_hain Youtube- Rohit Gupta *Sin City Socia Media Handles* Instagram - @sincityindia - https://www.instagram.com/sincityindia/ Facebook - @sincitymumbai - https://www.facebook.com/sincitymumbai/ Twitter - @SinCityMumbai - https://twitter.com/sincitymumbai *Rashmi Desai Instagram Handle* @imrashamidesai *Richa Ranawat Insta Handle* @style__inn
Meanwhile, Rashami has been quite active on social media and often treats her fans with stunning pictures. Recently, she shared a stunning picture where she has opted for a Marathi look and the actress completely nailed it in green saree. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “If you wanna become fearless, choose self-respect first...Never do it or receive it (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
If you wanna become fearless choose self respect first... Never do it or receive it . . : @neatfeet9 : @adityaartjewellery Dholki Mala & Belt : @the_jewel_gallery : @rohanpingle && ♀️ tap . . #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #selflove #queen #travel #lover #choosehappiness #positivevibes #green #immagical✨♀️
Recently on the 4th day of Navratri, Rashami shared a picture of her dressed up in Bengali style with Dhunuchi in her hand. The TV actress looks fierce in the picture as she wore a red colour saree and completed her look with red bindi, red lipstick and a bridal nose ring. The caption of the post reads, “Spread love.”
View this post on Instagram
Spread love have ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . : @shlokasudhakar : @the_jewel_gallery Styled : @richa_r29 : @makeupbyriiiiii ♀️: @jayshreethakkarhairartist Edit : @retouchinglive : @bbhupi25 . . #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #love #live #loveyourself #express #creative #navratri #lookbook #bangaligirl
Rashami rose to fame after playing the character of Tapasya Rathore in Colors TV's daily soap Uttaran. She has been the face of many popular TV shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is also speculated to enter Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior.