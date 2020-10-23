Rashami Desai's Reaction is Priceless as She Gets Marriage Proposal on Prank Call, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been enjoying her life to the fullest after she came out of the BB 13 house. While she has been seen setting the internet on fire with her stunning photoshoots, the actress was left startled recently when Rohit Gupta pulled a prank on her. The hilarious video will definitely make netizens burst into laughter.

The prank video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, where Rohit can be seen introducing himself as an Arab shaikh and asked Rashami to perform Garba with gold sticks at Burj Khalifa. He can be also seen asking her to become his daughter-in-law and said that he will give her an oil well and she can make Gujrati dishes like Bhajiya and Fafda. Rashami’s reaction to the proposal is hilarious.

Watch the entire video here:

Meanwhile, Rashami has been quite active on social media and often treats her fans with stunning pictures. Recently, she shared a stunning picture where she has opted for a Marathi look and the actress completely nailed it in green saree. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “If you wanna become fearless, choose self-respect first...Never do it or receive it (sic).”

Recently on the 4th day of Navratri, Rashami shared a picture of her dressed up in Bengali style with Dhunuchi in her hand. The TV actress looks fierce in the picture as she wore a red colour saree and completed her look with red bindi, red lipstick and a bridal nose ring. The caption of the post reads, “Spread love.”

Rashami rose to fame after playing the character of Tapasya Rathore in Colors TV's daily soap Uttaran. She has been the face of many popular TV shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is also speculated to enter Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior.