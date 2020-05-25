Rashami Desai's Uncertain Future in Naagin 4, Neighbour Sneezes on Vir Das

Popular TV star Rashami Desai had started shooting Naagin 4 a few days before the strict nationwide lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and now it is being reported that the makers might already sack her from the show owing to budget issues. The actress was roped in to play the role of Shalaka in the Ekta Kapoor produced show.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the makers have been finding the best ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami's character was just introduced to the show, they could afford to discontinue its storyline.

One of the most remarkable features of Renuka Shahane is her thousand watt smile that the actress has been flashing at viewers in films and shows. Her husband Ashutosh Rana might have played the nightmarish villain in several films, but has been her loving companion in life for 19 years now. Today, the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary, looking back at the years of togetherness and the beautiful world they have created together.

The Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress shared a photo of them from their wedding day on May 25, 19 years ago. The picture shows the bride and groom all smiles as they pose together. She wrote, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal"

Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has sent legal notices to makers of upcoming Hindi movie 'Jhund' and actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing the lead role in the film, for copyright infringement.

Kumar, an independent filmmaker, sent the notices to 'Jhund' director and producer, Nagraj Manjule, producer Krishan Kumar, T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, on whose life the film is said to be based on.

Vir Das' neighbour sneezed onto the actor-comedian for allegedly violating social distancing norms. However, Vir has dismissed the allegations, and instead accused the man of harassing and threatening him.

The actor-comedian, who also recorded the incident, issued a statement on the matter on his Twitter late Sunday night. In the video, posted by Vir, one can see an elderly man shouting relentlessly and threatening the Hasmukh star for allegedly breaking the social distancing rules. At one point, the man also appears to sneeze at Vir, even as the latter continues to request him to maintain social distancing of six feet.

Paatal Lok has been the breakout show of the year and actor-producer Anushka Sharma says though it is too early to comment, the team would love to take viewers back to the darkly twisted universe created by longtime collaborator Sudip Sharma in a follow-up season.

The unanimous praise for the Amazon Prime Video series, led by Jaideep Ahlawat's seasoned Delhi cop, has been gratifying for Anushka as a producer. "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season," Anushka told PTI in an email interview.

