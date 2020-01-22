Take the pledge to vote

Rashami Desai's Uttaran Co-star Krrip Kapur Suri Blessed with Baby Girl

Krrip, who was the co-star of actress Rashami Desai in the 2008 soap-opera Uttaran, revealed that he has named his newborn 'Ray'.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Rashami Desai's Uttaran Co-star Krrip Kapur Suri Blessed with Baby Girl
Television actor Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife Simran were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, January 19. Krrip, who was the co-star of actress Rashami Desai in the 2008 soap-opera Uttaran, shared the news during an interaction with the Times of India.

He said, "We have been blessed with Goddess Lakshmi. It's an amazing feeling and Simran and I are on cloud nine. We can't express our happiness in words. She is the best gift we have received from God, she has made us positive in just one day."

The Kalash- Ek Vishwaas actor also revealed that he has named his newborn 'Ray'. Sharing the reason for the same, he added, "She is our 'Ray' of hope and peace, love and happiness."

Krrip went on to add that his baby girl is everything that the couple dreamt of in life. The actor is popular for his roles in Maan Rahe Tera Pitaah, Phulwa, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

He played the negative character Asgar in the show Uttaran, where Rasami Desai was one of the leads. The actress is currently a contestant of the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Krrip Kapur Suri was last seen in the second season of the television drama Vish: A Poisonous Story.

