Rashami is Like Daughter Now, Won't Mind if She Wins, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother

In a turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had entered the house, had to take a voluntary exit after she injured her back during one of the tasks. He actress’ mother recently talked about her daughter’s tenure in the house, and how she won’t mind if her second daughter Rashami Desai wins the game instead.

Talking to Mirror Online, her mother Anima Bhattacharjee said, “My daughter is a fighter. I know that she won’t quit and even I don’t want her to. She has been attended by doctors inside the house and will be fine in a few days.

The TV actress has been advised not to take part in any physical tasks, but her mother feels she has been giving her 100 per cent nonetheless.

Anima further said she enjoys the newly developed chemistry between her daughter and Siddharth Shukla. “I am loving and enjoying the cute banter between them.” She even wants them to continue being friends post the show.

Devloneena’s mother even supported Siddharth aggression inside the house and said, “There is negativity inside the house mainly due to frustration. Everyone is agitated because it is difficult to live in a house with unknown people, without the luxuries, and without any contact with the outside the world.”

While the bond with Siddharth is fresh and likable, her mother also mentioned about her daughter’s best friend in the house Rashami Desai. Anima expressed that she loves her as much as she loves her own daughter. “I love the bond that they share and I am thankful that my daughter has such a caring person like Rashami inside the house to look after her and stand by her.”

Her mother even went on to say that winning or losing doesn't matter to her as long as there is friendship.” Even is Rashami wins instead of Maina (Devoleena), I’ll celebrate because now she is my daughter to.’ She further said that Devoleena should be friends with everyone in the house and not juts a selected few.

According to her, the top three deserving contenders in the house, apart from her daughter, are Sidharth, Rashami and Asim Riaz.

