Rashi Khanna to Join Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

The shooting for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi is in full swing. The movie is slated to release on December 23 worldwide. Meanwhile, rumour has it that Rashi Khanna will soon join the cast of Kushi. A source said that Rashi will be seen in the second half of the project and that she might play a negative role. Director Shiv Nirvana has said nothing about these reports.

But if the source is to be trusted, Kushi will have two actresses. Rashi Khanna’s previous project, Pakka Commercial, had an impressive run at the box office. Rashi shared the screen with Chitra Shukla, Tottempudi Gopichand, Anusuya Bharadwaj, and Aditi Gautam in the film.

Top showsha video

The actress essayed a strong role of advocate Jhansi in the film. Pakka Commercial narrates the story of a judge, Suryanarayana. The judge steps down from his position as he fails to provide justice to a sexually-harassed girl. Later, his son chooses to become a lawyer but works with criminals for quick monetary gains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Talking about the movie, Kushi is touted to be a love story. In fact, in the poster, a pink cloud hovers around the two leads of the film. The carefree approach of Vijay Deverakonda in the poster and Samantha’s look as madly in love with him make the movie exciting.

Apart from the two, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramkrishna, Sachin Khedekar, and Murali Sharma will also be seen in the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of the title track from Kushi. She captioned it, “We are touched by the overwhelming love. We will bring all this love onto the big screen this Christmas- Newyears. Meanwhile here is our title track that you love.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here