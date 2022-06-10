Rashmi Anpat Replaces Varada Patil in Marathi Show Lek Majhi Durga

Varada Patil is one of the most popular TV stars in the Marathi entertainment industry. Varada has become a household name because of her hit TV serial, Lek Majhi Durga. The audience loved the sincerity with which Varada essayed the lead role of Durga in Lek Majhi Durga.

Recently, Varada Patil left her fans in shock by quitting the daily soap midway. The 25-year-old shared the news via an Instagram post. Varada has posted a gorgeous picture of herself in which she can be seen in a stunning yellow saree on the sets of Lek Majhi Durga. Varada has captioned the post, “I really miss being Durga”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varada Patil (@varadapatil30)



Many fans and admirers of Varada have showered their love on her Instagram post. “We will miss u as Durga. But Best wishes for your future”, one fan wrote in the comment section.

Another fan wrote, “we will miss you too, but great things ahead.. Keep going. Keep working hard”.

The reason behind her sudden exit from the show is still unclear. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have found Varada’s replacement. Rashmi Anpat has replaced Varada on the show and now she will play the lead role of Durga.

Colors Marathi revealed that Rashmi Anpat will replace Varada on the show with an Instagram post. The channel also wrote in the caption that the wedding of Jaysingh and Durga will finally take place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)



It is worth mentioning that Varada was regularly sharing her pictures from the set of the show on her Instagram. Therefore, her sudden exit shocked everyone. Varada’s exit from the show has also fuelled many speculations.

As of now, none of her co-stars or the makers of the show has opened up about any issue or shared any additional information. It will be interesting to see how Virada’s exit impacts the show’s TRPs.

