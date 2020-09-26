Rashmi Desai Shares Pictures on Instagram Dressed Up as Disney Princess Moana

Television star Rashmi Desai has shared an Instagram post dressed similarly to the Disney character Moana. In the three pictures that she has shared, Rashmi can be seen wearing an amber-coloured beach dress, accessorized with a floral tiara and a beaded necklace. She is also wearing a bracelet on one hand. Instead of her usual straight hair, she is sporting curly hair in the picture, completing the look of cartoon character Moana.

Referring to the story of Disney animated movie Moana, where the heart of goddess Te Fiti was stolen, Rashmi’s caption said, “They have stolen the heart from inside you but this does not define you.” She added that the voice inside you is who you are. She ended her post saying that she is feeling heroic and feeling #Moana, using the hashtag for the popular Disney character.

In the Disney movie, Te Fiti’s heart was stolen by Maui, a demigod and known trickster in Polynesian mythology.

Fans have been commenting on the new post where Rashmi is looking like a diva. Appreciating the look, a fan said, “It smells like Hawaii. You look great like that, with your wonderful hair, you are super sexy.”

One fan said that the caption used with the post is superb and that Rashmi should always follow the same mantra in her life. Some Rashmi-Moana fans also posted dialogues from the 2016 movie about the brave girl Moana who sets out on an adventure to save her people.

Rashmi Desai rose to fame with her character Tapasya in the TV serial Uttaran. She went to become the highest paid TV actress in 2018. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and became the third runner up. She last played the role of Shalakha in Naagin 4 which appeared on the TV channel Colors TV.