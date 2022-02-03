Rashmi Desai To Play Female Lead in Dushyant Pratap Singh's Film

Television diva Rashmi Desai is all set to play the lead role in a film directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. The shooting of this untitled film will be held in London in April. The cast and crew of the film have been finalised, and pre-production preparations have been completed. A formal announcement will be made with a poster in the coming days, the director has said.

In a tweet, Dushyant said that the entire team of the film will reach London in April and start the project.

“You will see many well-known Bollywood actors including Rashmi Desai, Shawar Ali, Pooja Bisht, Sunil Pal, and Hemant Pandey in the lead roles of this project. Apart from this, there will also be some UK-based artists whose names will be decided very soon,” he added.

Rashmi made her Hindi television debut with Ravan (2006), followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main (2008). She became a household name with her most notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the soap opera Uttaran from 2009 to 2014.

In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the short film Tamas. In 2021, Desai made her web debut with Tandoor. She also acted in many Bhojpuri and a few Bollywood films. Now, she will be seen in a film directed by Dushyant.

The film is bankrolled by producers Shadab Khan, Vishal Agarwal and Zaid Shaikh, and Ved Prakash. The film will be released under the banner of SB Pvt Ltd and Gadabout. UK-based Kay Aujla and International Film Productions Limited have been given the contract to handle the project in London.

Dushyant further said that the shooting in London will last for about 10 to 15 days. Project writer M. Salim, Art Director Rupal Gandhi, Music Director Indrani Bhattacharjee, Cameraman Subhash Rao Suhas Rao, Assistant Director Hrithik Kumar, Assistant Art Director Vijay Kumar will be part of the team.

