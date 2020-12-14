Rashmi Desai's Christmas Surprise for Fans is Music Video Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, See First Look

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and television actress Rashami Desai is all set to celebrate Christmas 2020 with a bang as her upcoming music video ‘Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri’ will release on December 24. Taking to her social media handle the actress dropped the first look of her much-awaited music album and wrote, “Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri? Let's end 2020 with a BANG and Get Ready for a Super Smashing Christmas Surprise! 24.12.2020”.

The song will also feature Sana Saeed, Palash Muchhal and Shaheer Sheikh. In the poster, Rashami and Sana look ravishing in black shorts and crop tops, while Shaheer and Palash look dapper in casuals.

TV actor and her BB13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh took to the comment section and wrote, “Jaan le rahi ho aap mitthu ❤️” while Monalisa commented, “Wowww”. Several other television celebs including Shiny Doshi, Himanshu Soni, Nisha Rawal and Dalljiet Kaur also commented on the post.

Rashami was one of the strongest contestants of BB13. Her nasty fights with Sidharth Shukla grabbed much attention during the show. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actress has been quite active on social media and often treats her fans with stunning clicks. Recently she shared a couple of snaps on her Instagram where she looks ethereal in a white outfit. She captioned the picture, “She is complete white or black there is no grey for her.....”.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming series Tandoor alongside Tanuj Virwani. Rashami will be seen essaying the character of an aspiring politician in the series. She will also be seen in another music album with Priyanka Khera named as 'Je Tu Na Bulawe.'