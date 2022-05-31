Rashmi Gautam Faints On The Stage Of Sridevi Drama Company? Watch Promo

Rashmi Gautam, a renowned Telugu star, has left her mark in the industry. Currently, she is hosting the popular television show, Sridevi Drama Company. A recent promo was shared by the official YouTube channel of ETV Telugu. The video shows all the exciting and fun activities among the contestants as well as judges along with Rashmi’s dance performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFCbEOlfsz8

But it ends with a sudden incident on stage and it appears as though Rashmi faints and falls. However, the promo ends immediately, and fans could not figure out what exactly happened to Rashmi. The video went viral on the internet within just a day. Over 15,000 users liked it and it has more than 5 lakh views.

Rashmi has a massive fan following, not only in the real but virtual world as well. She keeps posting her day-to-day stuff on Instagram. She recently shared a video of herself wherein she looked stunning. In the caption, she highlighted her affection for linen sarees, writing, “My never-ending love for linen sarees.” The video shows two of her saree looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Gautam (@rashmigautam)

She wore a grey linen saree with a tinge of white and crimson borders in the first one. She wore it with a thick pearl jhumka and a black sleeveless blouse. Keeping her look simple and elegant, she chose to tie her hair in a pony. In the second look, the actor wore a red flower pattern saree and looked stunning. She wore it with a long earring and a crimson sleeveless blouse with embellishments.

The actor will next be seen in Trishanku, written and directed by Sri Krishna Gorle. Apart from Rashmi, Prachi Tehlan, Aman Preet Singh, Suman, Mahesh Achanta and others will also feature in Trishanku. Gorle will also act in this film. Trishanku is currently in the post-production stage.

