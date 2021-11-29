Rashmi Gautam Finalised For Item Song in Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar: Reports

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the movie Bholaa Shankar, a remake of the 2015 Tamil film ‘Vedalam’, which was directed by Siruthai Siva. The original movie starred Shruti Haasan, Thala Ajith, Suri, Lakshmi Menon, Mottai Rajendran, Mansoor Alikhan, Ashwin Kagumannu and many more.

In Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi will be essaying the role originally played by Thala Ajith in the Telugu remake of Vedalam. According to reports, Tamannah has been signed to play the role of Shruti Hassan in the movie Bhola Shankar, while Keerthy Suresh is going to play the role of Lakshmi Menon.

According to reports, there will be an item song in the movie and Chiranjeevi has chosen the female actor for the song.

Reports state that popular TV actor Rashmi Gautam has been signed for the item number. Rashmi has a huge fanbase because of her TV and reality shows where she works as an anchor. He has also featured in smaller roles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies.

She is also a great dancer and has appeared in numerous dance-based reality TV shows. However, no official announcement has been made yet about Rashi Gautam’s casting.

Some say that Rashmi Gautam may have been roped in, for she would demand less fee, which benefits the budget of the movie. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, who also directed the 2013 film Shadow starring actor Venkatesh. It remains to be seen whether the movie can achieve success on the same scale as its original.

