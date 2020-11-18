Rashmi Rocket: Before 'No-helmet Fine,' Taapsee Pannu Shares a Bike Riding Moment

Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday took to her official social media handle to share an interesting still taken during the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress has been jumbling from one schedule to another while preparing for sports drama.

In the behind the scene picture shared by Taapsee, she is seen riding a bike. The picture shows her back facing the camera as she rides away. The 33-year-old actress is seen dressed in denim head to toe, but is not seen wearing a helmet in the photo. While sharing the picture, she revealed that she had to pay a fine later for riding a bike without a helmet. The picture was taken just before she was caught for a fine. Taapsee has often expressed her love for bikes and she can be seen giving a glimpse of the same from her shoot life.

Taapsee captioned the picture, “Just before I was fined for no helmet.” She also accompanied the post with hashtags, #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills."

Tahira Kashyap and screenwriter Akarsh Khurana reacted to the post in the comments box.

"On a bike like that they shouldn't be able to 'find' you," commented director Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee has been maintaining a strict workout regime and following a diet routine to remain at her fittest for her role in the forthcoming film. Earlier, she shared a hilarious post mentioning how the shoot requires her to run from one location to another. She was seen running hurriedly donning athleisure wear. Taapsee will be essaying the role of an Indian athlete in the film releasing in 2021.

Next, Taapsee also has another sports drama where she will play renowned cricketer Mithali Raj. The upcoming biopic directed by Rahul Dholakia is titled Shabaash Mithu. She has several projects lined-up including Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba. The actress will also be seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of the 1998 hit Run Lola Run.