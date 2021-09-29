Rashmika Madanna and Vicky Kaushal's Underwear Commercial Creates Controversy

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna’s recent commercial advertisement of the undergarment brand Macho with Vicky Kaushal has stirred up a controversy on social media. In this commercial, Rashmika is shown as a fitness coach and Vicky Kaushal is a student. Rashmika is seen counting one, two, three and then starts counting 3.1, 3.2, 3.3 looking at Koushal’s underwear stripe. While she is counting, Koushal winks and says 3.4, then Rashmika ends with four. Then, the brand name appears.

The ad is now being criticized on social media. Several netizens have stated that the standards of this campaign are very low and is passing on a wrong message to the society. “The advertisement of Amul Macho was TERRIBLE. These Cheap ads are not expected from you Geetha,” wrote TakurDas Soni on Twitter.

Just saw a disgusting Ad of #MachobySporto. #RashmikaMandanna ogling at #VickyKaushal 's underwear and slowing the count during Yoga Session, imagine the genders reversed .— Sanatani Nationalist (@sanatanitweets) September 25, 2021

“Nowadays what is going on with underwear advertisements. 1st Lux Cozi ad was making nonsense and discomfort on TV and now the MACHO ad also going on the same path. What the hell is happening with the publicity team of underwear, deodorant companies (sic)," wrote another user.

National crush of India Rashmika mandana with Vicky Kaushal in adv of Amul Macho.Now don't ask about the moral values,ethics,principles,etiquettes and upbringing,its all about money 💰#woke_feminism #comouflage— Suhani (@3_suhani) September 28, 2021

“dear @iamRashmika I saw your ad #machosporto and it really disappointed me, I never expected this from you, you can’t do this BCS you are a national crush and the heart of millions, sorry if I said any wrong thing.. keep smiling and be happy." Said another.

Though there is a backlash on social media, neither the brand nor the advertising agency has responded to the criticism yet.

However, some fans are happy to see Rashmika sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal. They are expecting a movie in this combination soon.

