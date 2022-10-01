Rashmika Mandana Gives Garba A Pushpa Twist, Performs Saami Saami Step At Navratri Bash; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna might be making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye but she will always be the nation’s beloved Srivalli. The actress’s Pushpa side emerged on Friday night when she was attending a Navratri bash in Ahmedabad. In videos that emerged online, Rashmika was seen recreating her iconic Saami Saami step bang in the middle of a Garba routine.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink traditional outfit, Rashmika greeted the audience and joined them to dance into the night. While she tried her hand at dandiya and followed the Garba routine as many others were present at the venue, she broke into the Saami Saami step and many others followed her. It was evident that Rashmika had a ball!

Rashmika has been busy with the promotional schedule of Goodbye. So much so that the actress revealed she had to deck up for the event on the flight. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared a video in which her make-up artist was preparing her for the night midair.

Sharing the video, Rashmika said, “Been such a hectic few days, that my team have now started calling me #RUSHmika. Exhibit A.”

Earlier this week, Rashmika was seen teaching megastar Salman Khan the steps to the viral Saami Saami song from the hit movie Pushpa. In a viral video, Rashmika is seen dancing to Saami Saami song, as Salman Khan and the show’s host, Maniesh Paul grooved along with her. The actress was present at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards that took place in the city last night. The video from the award show has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by her fans.

As for Goodbye, besides Rashmika, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and Elli AvrRam. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. Besides Goodbye, Rashmika has a series of projects, including Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, lined up.

