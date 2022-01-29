Rashmika Mandana Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Chat Show

Rashmika Mandanna, riding high after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, received excellent feedback for her performance in the film, which starred Allu Arjun as well. Having conquered the Telugu and Kannada films, The Dear Comrade actor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

While Rashmika’s work life is capturing everyone’s attention, she was recently in the headlines for an oops moment on the sets of a chat show. During the chat show, the actor, famed for her fashion sense, had a wardrobe malfunction. A few pictures of Rashmika from the chat show surfaced on social media recently.

She was poised and enjoying the conversation throughout the programme, but when she attempted to change positions to sit cross-legged, a wardrobe malfunction happened and was somehow captured on tape.

For ethical reasons, we won’t use the unedited “oops moment" photos involving the female celebrity. The photograph in question is being circulated extensively on social media.

And the users haven’t masked out or covered the malfunction. Even though the internet mocked her for choosing a “short dress," the 25-year-old overlooked the criticism and remained focused on her work.

Rashmika, however, has remained silent and has not responded to any of these remarks. The actor is back in Mumbai to film for her debut Hindi film with the Shershaah actor. The last schedule is being shot in Juhu these days.

Moviegoers are ecstatic and looking forward to the new pair on the big screen. The fans have also been anticipating Rashmika and Sidharth’s BTS images from the shoots. In her forthcoming film, Goodbye, Rashmika will also appear alongside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

