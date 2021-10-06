Rashmika Mandana’s First Look for ‘Pushpa’ Out; Fans Go Crazy

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana will next be seen in the movie Pushpa. The movie, which will be screened throughout India, has been shot in two parts. According to reports, the film will be released on December 17. Mandanna’s look from this movie has already been released. Her intense, enigmatic look has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the first part of the film was shot in the woods of Maredu Milli in Andhra Pradesh, where the shooting went on for fifteen days. It has also been announced that the second song from the movie, ‘Srivalli’, will be released on October 13. The song will be reportedly released in five languages and both the director and the production house are hoping for a huge box office success for the movie.

Apart from Arjun and Mandana, the movie also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who recently had a critical success with the movie ‘Malik’. Dhananjaya, a young actor from sandalwood (the Kannada movie industry), is also essaying a key role in the film. The first song from the movie, ‘Pushpa Daakko Daakko Meka’, was released on August 13 and has over 6 crore views so far on YouTube.

When it comes to the story of the movie, director Sukumar says that the revenge formula of the movie will guarantee its success. The film is being produced by Maitree Movie Makers and will be released worldwide on December 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

