Rashmika Mandanna Admits She is a BTS Fan, Shares Her K-pop Playlist on Twitter Live

The South Korean pop sensation BTS have celebrity fans in Hollywood which includes John Cena, Tyra Banks and Emma Stone, among others. Now, they also have an official Indian celebrity fan, as revealed by Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday.

In her recent virtual live interaction with fans on Twitter, Mandanna was asked by a fan if she was a BTS fan, to which she responded that she indeed is. The answer rejoiced Indian BTS Army who then followed up a series of questions regarding the seven-member band.

Here’s me answering all your questions from yesterday and a lot more, before the match begins🐒#RushHour https://t.co/673r0RpAAg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 21, 2020

Mandanna said that her favourite BTS song is their latest hit Dynamite and she also liked their 2019 single Boy With Luv. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress also said she absolutely loved the choreography of the ON, which is also one of her favourite songs. When asked which member she liked the most, Mandanna replied that each one of them exuded strong personalities and it was tough to pick one.

The actress also revealed that she had started watching BTS videos as a stress buster. It is not just regular army but celebrity fans of the band too who rely on BTS to provide them with motivation, and serotonin.

Ranked as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2019, the band is known to provide its fans with encouragement and feel-good vibe. With their recent song Dynamite, the band explained how they wanted their fans to feel optimistic about life in these tough times. Their message of self-love resonated with fans all around the world, transcending the barriers of language and culture.

The Dear Comrade actress who played the role of a cricket player in the movie also shared her thoughts on IPL. She said that she has anxiety issues if she watches the whole match. “I cannot deal with such stress. I support everyone. I am everybody’s baby. I don’t know who will win but all the best to everyone and congrats to the winner.”