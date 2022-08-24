Rashmika Mandanna And Thalapathy Vijay’s Romantic Scene From Varisu Leaked

A much-talked-about romantic scene between Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay from the upcoming film Varisu has surfaced on the internet. In the viral picture, Vijay and Rashmika are seen sporting red shimmery outfits as they gaze into each other’s eyes. The viral picture has now taken social media by storm as it gives a sneak peek of the brewing romance between the actors in Varisu. A few fans have speculated that it might be a dance scene as their expressions are not aligning with a romantic mood.

Irrespective of the setting, Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay have set the internet ablaze with the viral picture. Ardent fans of the actorS are excited to witness their on-screen chemistry in Varisu. The Tamil film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rashmika and Vijay. The film will also mark Thalapathy Vijay’s entry into Tollywood as its Telugu dub, titled Vaarasudu, will be simultaneously released in theatres with Varisu. Meanwhile, sources close to Varisu suggest that the movie will be dubbed in various languages.

Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a software developer in the film. Helmed by Vamshi Baidipalli, Varisu has a star-studded cast, including Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth and Sangeeta Krish, among others.

The team of Varisu was recently shooting at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The action scenes in this Vamshi Paidipally directorial will reportedly be shot at the Vishaka Container Terminal located in Visakhapatnam.

The first look of Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu was recently shared by the makers. In the look, Vijay is seen rocking an intense look in a grey plaid three-piece suit. The tagline “The Boss Returns” was lauded by the masses on social media. On the management front, Varisu is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish’s Shri Venkateshwara Creations. The Kollywood film is slated to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2023.

