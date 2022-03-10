Rashmika Mandanna And Varun Dhawan Grooving To Arabic Kuthu Deserves Thalapathy Vijay Fans' Attention

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan are the latest stars to have been bitten by the Arabic Kuthu bug. The Tamil song, starring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has gone viral since its release with many fans and stars seen performing on the track in videos. On Thursday, Rashmika and Varun jumped on the bandwagon and were seen performing the hook step to the song on the beach.

The Pushpa actress and the Coolie No. 1 star seemed to have been shooting for something together when they decided to take a break and groove to the track. In the video shared on Instagram, Rashmika was seen wearing a red T-shirt with a short colourful skirt and a denim jacket whereas Varun opted for a white tee, a black shirt and a pair of brown denim pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. The duo matched their steps as the song played in the background.

After the song ended, Rashmika was seen teasing Varun before they hugged it out. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Yo Habibo Something about dancing on sand." The video received love from many fans. “Arabic Kuthu trending everywhere," a fan wrote. “It is very good," added another. “Can we have a Hindi remake of this song with this duo?" a fan requested. “This is super duper super cute," a fourth fan commented.

In the past, several stars including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthi Suresh performed on the track. Arabic Kuthu, which was released on February 13, went viral within a few days. It surpassed over 100 million views in 12 days. The lyrics of Halmathi Habibo were written by Sivakarthikeyan while Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi have sung the song. The song is a part of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th film Beast is directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, the same production house which earlier produced Vijay’s movie Sarkar.

