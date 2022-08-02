Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal Hint At Sharing Screen Space Again

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal have dropped hints that they would soon be sharing screen space. They shared a picture of a tennis ball, which featured a hand-drawn tennis structure with eyes, nose and mouth. Rashmika tagged Vicky and wrote, “Apparently, this is my look for you on shoot day”. Vicky re-shared this story, tagged Rashmika and wrote, “Was asked to ‘stand’ all green-faced.”

The Sanju actor didn’t stop at this and shared another Instagram story. He wrote that it was great working with Rashmika. The Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 actress joked that someone has done a great job in making her look like a virus. Rashmika further wrote that she was touched by this gesture and thanked Vicky.

Both actors didn’t exactly reveal what project they were going to work on. They had earlier shared a screen for an ad film. These Instagram stories are not available now.

Apart from this untitled project, both actors are busy with numerous other films. Rashmika recently made her ramp debut walking for designer Varun Bahl at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2022. Rashmika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga.

Besides this event, Rashmika is also busy with films like Goodbye, Pushpa: The Rule, Animal, Sita Ramam, Mission Majnu and Varisu.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is all set to release on October 7.

Pushpa: The Rule will be released on December 16 and is directed by Sukumar.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is expected to release on August 11 next year.

Sita Ramam and Mission Majnu are in the post-production stages. Shooting for Varisu is underway.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in the films Sam Bahadur, an untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht and Mr Lele.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Mr Lele is currently announced and other films are in the pre-production stage. Vicky will be seen opposite Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others in Mr Lele.

