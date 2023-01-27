The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal team took the Republic Day off to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Rashmika Mandanna revealed. The actress, who stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the team from Pathaan’s viewing party. She also shared a short review praising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

In the picture, Rashmika was seen hugging one of the team members while the crew surrounded her. Ranbir Kapoor was seen standing behind Rashmika Mandanna. It is said that they attended a show in New Delhi, where the team is currently shooting a schedule.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan.. (Shah Rukh Khan) sir (Deepika Padukone) ma’am (John Abraham) sir .. an absolute treat.. Thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and YRF."

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after four years, and audiences thoroughly enjoy it. The film surpassed the Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day. The film also broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Meanwhile, the film Animal is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his debut with the Telugu-language hit Arjun Reddy in 2017. Vanga remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was a box-office success in 2019.

The makers of Animals released the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from the crime thriller. The production house T-Series shared a poster featuring the Shamshera actor in an intriguing look. Captioning the post, they wrote, “Brave & ready to take over 2023! It’s the year of Animal".

