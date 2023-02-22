Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at the airport late at night where she was seen taking a flight out of Mumbai to Milan. The Mission Majnu actress will be attending the Milan Fashion Week. She left for the coveted fashion extravaganza in a simple black sweatshirt and pants. Rashmika tied her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept as minimal as possible.

The actress, popularly called the ‘National Crush’, was spotted at the airport flaunting the no makeup look, with a glowing face. The waiting paparazzi struck a conversation with the Pushpa star, asking what was the secret to her flawless beauty.

Rashmika blushed and said, “Smile… aap. Aap ho raaz." The pap then said, “You’re smile is so pretty, love you ma’am." The actress responded with ‘love you’ and her signature finger heart.

Watch the cute interaction here:

It will be the first time Rashmika will be attending the Milan Fashion Show, but it is not clear in what capacity.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released on OTT. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in the pipeline.

