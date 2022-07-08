Rashmika Mandanna Bags A Karan Johar Film, To Star Opposite Tiger Shroff: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has bagged yet another Bollywood film. This time around, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and she will star opposite Tiger Shroff. If the report is true, this would be Rashmika’s fourth Bollywood film.

For the unversed, Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She then has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She started filming for Animal earlier this year with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, according to Pinkvilla, Rashmika has signed her fourth film which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Shashank was on the lookout for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together. The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It’s in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date”.

The report added that Tiger has already started his prep work on the film and the film is set to go on floors in September this year. Further plot developments and character details of the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Tiger just wrapped up shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for a December release. Tiger is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The shooting timeline for which is yet to be finalised. He is also in talks with producer Jackky Bhagnani for a yet-untitled production.

As for Rashmika, besides her Hindi films, she also has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in Telugu, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil and Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur which is also in Telugu.

