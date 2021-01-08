Rashmika Mandanna Begins Filming Her Bollywood Debut 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to start shooting for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport by the paparazzi as she was leaving for Mumbai to start working on her new project. The 24-year-old star was seen wearing a black overcoat over a black turtleneck top, which she paired with blue jeans and a sling bag. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi wearing a black face mask.

Rashmika’s co-star Sidharth Malhotra also posted the first look from the film on December 23, 2020. Sidharth’s first look from the movie shows him in a typical '70s look wearing bell-bottoms and a checked shirt with a brown leather jacket. Captioning the post, the actor described his movie and said that it is about the deadliest covert operation undertaken by the Indian intelligence agency behind enemy lines.

The film, which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, is inspired by real events and is set in the 1970s. The makers describe it as a story of a mission that changed the relationship between India and Pakistan forever. The story of the movie is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Bathega.

Meanwhile, in her latest Instagram post, Rashmika is seen posing with her brand-new Range Rover SUV. The actress wrote that mostly she would keep personal news to herself, but this time she wanted to express her gratitude to her fans and share the news with them because they are also a part of her journey. Rashmika further wrote that she never imagined that she could do something like this when starting her journey in acting. Rashmika thanked her fans for making her hard days worth all the effort and expressed her love for them.