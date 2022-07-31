Rashmika Mandanna Blushes as Vijay Deverakonda Compliments and Teases Her At Sita Ramam Event; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have fans wondering if they are dating. The Dear Comrade co-stars have been good friends but lately, fans have been speculating that there is more to their bond than just friendship. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday added fuel to the fire by seemingly confirming that Rashmika and Vijay are dating. While everyone waits for an official statement from the couple, a new video shows how Rashmika blushed when Vijay praised her in public.

The Liger star participated in a promotional event for Rashmika’s upcoming film Sita Ramam. The film also stars Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur. A video from the event was shared online in which Vijay did not shy away from praising Rashmika’s look at the event.

“Rashmika, you always look so pretty and beautiful so… Everyone is giggling as soon as I mention your name, I don’t know why,” Vijay said, leaving Rashmika blushing while the audience was in splits.

Recently, Vijay appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 where he was asked about his relationship with Rashmika. Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that he is ‘good friends’ with Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

The Telugu star also talked about why he never discloses his relationship status in public and said, “I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. So many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their walls, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their hearts.”

