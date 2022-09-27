Rashmika Mandanna Blushes, Signs Fan's T-Shirt; Internet Loves Her Smile

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was already a popular face down South, went pan-India in a big way since she appeared alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Her beauty and charm enthralled people beyond geographical borders and she was soon dubbed ‘National crush’ by the media due to her popularity. Considering the big fanbase that Rashmika has, it is not uncommon to have her sign autographs for fans or pose for selfies along with one. However, not all these fan encounters go viral like the one we are going to show you.

In one of the most adorable fan encounters ever, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen signing an autograph on a fan’s chest, on his t-shirt. The viral video is from Rashmika’s visit to Mumbai and in the lobby of the hotel she was put up in, she met a young and enthusiastic fan who asked her to sign his t-shirt. Rashmika was visibly blushing as she readily agreed to do it and signed the fan’s t-shirt. The video was shared by the popular Instagram handle Viralbhayani.

Rashmika’s decision to agree to the fan’s request, who appears overwhelmed with emotions, has her winning hearts all over the internet yet again.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set for her big Bollywood break as her upcoming movie Goodbye is slated for an October 7 release. The Vikas Bahl directorial has Rashmika sharing screen space with biggies like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Her stint in Bollywood continued with Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The actress was last seen in the Telugu film Sita Ramam along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

