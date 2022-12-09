Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Ban In Kannada, Says 'I Messaged The Team...'

Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to the trolling she received for her statements on Kantara. The actress came under fire a few weeks ago after she confessed she had not seen Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film yet. Speaking with the press in Bengaluru, Rashmika explained that she was asked if she watched Kantara two to three days after it was released and she had not got a chance to watch it at the time.

However, she has now watched the film and also texted the Kantara team. She added that they also sent her a reply. “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it,” she said, as translated by Hindustan Times.

She added that people’s views on her personal life don’t matter to her. It is their views on her professional projects that she pays attention to. Rashmika also addressed the news that she is being banned in Kannada film industry and said, “So far, no producer has banned me.”

Last month, rumours about Rashmika and Rishab’s fallout began doing the rounds after they spoke about each other without actually taking each other’s names. Speaking with Curly Tales, Rashmika was talking about her journey into acting when she spoke about getting a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. She also shed light on the whole process of bagging the role in her debut film. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress air-quoted the production house and refrained from naming it. And, the production house was Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty.

In what appeared to be his reaction to it, last month Rishab seemed to be taking a dig at Rashmika using the same air-quotes style. In a chat with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project. The Harikathe Alla Girikathe actor said, “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much."

