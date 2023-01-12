Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Pushpa 2 Removal Rumours, Says 'Lot of News...'

Rashmika Mandanna has set the record straight that she is very much a part of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. The actress has dismissed all rumours about her alleged removal from the upcoming film.

In a new interview, Rashmika revealed that she would start the shooting for Pushpa 2 “very soon". Addressing the rumours surrounding her alleged ouster from the film, Rashmika laughed and told Galatta Plus’ Bhardwaj Rangan, “Lot of news has been going on. But no, I’m really excited to start shooting for the film. I think we will start the shoot next month. It’s going to be bigger and better. The things that I’m hearing from the second half is mind blowing."

Rashmika became a household name after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, in which she played the role of Srivalli, who was Pushpa Raj’s love interest in the film. Rumours were rife that the film’s team approached Sai Pallavi for a key role in Pushpa: The Rule, leading to speculations of Rashmika’s removal. However, Rashmika has finally cleared the air once and for all.

Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The film’s songs as well as the dialogues became rage for celebs and movie lovers worldwide. The film recently completed one year of its release.

Director Sukumar is determined to make the sequel of Pushpa on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

