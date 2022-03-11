Rashmika Mandanna Burns Calories With This Intense Workout; Watch Video

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who recently impressed her fans with her performance in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, loves intense workout sessions. The 25-year-old actress was recently seen training with former professional football player Karan Sawhney.

An Instagram Reel shared by Sawhney last week shows him training with Rashmika. The actress can be seen sporting bright yellow cycling shorts and a loose sleeveless grey top as she exercised. Rashmika practised intense on-spot jogging. Rashmika’s inspiring workout video is a perfect aerobic exercise that requires constant movement and contraction of muscles, which improves muscle strength, stability, and flexibility. Sawhney motivated himself and Rashmika as he kept saying: “Keep going, halfway there.”

Sawhney shared the Reel on Instagram with a caption that read, “Rashmika Mandanna and I generating electricity. Do you talk to yourself while pushing harder in a training session?”

The fiery workout video has been viewed by over 41k users on the social media platform.

Rashmika often shares a sneak peek into her fitness world via her Instagram posts. The actress, who is all set to debut in the Hindi film industry with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu this year, shared a picture from the gym earlier in January. Dressed in a sleeveless black top and matching black and white yoga pants, Rashmika posed for a gleeful picture from the gym. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rashmika wrote in the caption, “Hence proved that I am a li’l psycho who literally lives in the gym.”

Besides running in place, Rashmika also likes to practice kickboxing as her workout routine. In an Instagram Reel shared by the actress back in October 2021, Rashmika was seen practicing this intense leg and core workout routine. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Rashmika wrote in the caption, “What I actually do when I am super, super annoyed.”

