Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most loved actresses ever since she shared the screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. However, has the actress bought five luxurious apartments in five different cities in just five years of her career? Well, it is merely a rumour and Mandanna has confirmed the same herself.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a social media post that claimed that the actress owns five luxurious apartments in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore respectively. Dismissing the report, the Pushpa actress wrote, “I wish it were true". Check out the Tweet here:

I wish it were true— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 10, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is quiet active on social media. She often reacts to Tweets and share glimpses of her behind-the-camera life on Instagram. Recently, she posted a photo of herself, sharing her thoughts on happiness. The actress also penned a note about how one must keep away from negativity and remain happy. “Be happy peeps… keep hope… your happiness and peace comes above all. Life is just too short for negative feels," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress said recently while talking about the film and added that

“this movie will be mind-blowing."

Read all the Latest Movies News here