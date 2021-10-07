Rashmika Mandanna Buys a New Home in Goa, Shares Pictures

Actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and stunning performance in films. She cemented her place in the hearts of fans following the success of her Telugu movie ‘Geetha Govindam’. She loves to stay connected with her online family and keeps sharing glimpses from her daily routine. Now, the latest update coming your way is that the actress has bought a new house in Goa and announced it via a post on Instagram Stories, a few days ago. This is her fourth one.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the pictures of her new abode’s exterior. She shared a snap of the poolside area. We could spot a Buddha statue in the frame. Giving a brief glimpse of her newly purchased home in Goa via Instagram stories, she wrote, “When you have a new home in Goa? Jealous much?”

Rashmika recently bagged the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) under the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ Critics category for her films — Dear Comrade (Telugu) and Yajamana (Kannada).

It seems that she prefers to invest her hard-earned money in properties. She has bought houses in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Coorg. She often shares pictures of her pet dog at her Mumbai house. Rashmika hails from Karnataka and her family lives in Vijrapet, Kodagu district of the state.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the movie Pushpa. The film, which will be releasing in two parts across India, will see Rashmika in the character of a forest dweller named Srivalli. Recently, her first look from the film was revealed by the makers. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Telugu star Allu Arjun and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The movie is reportedly set to release on December 17. Rashmika was last seen in Tamil film Sultan opposite Kartik.

She is also part of two Bollywood movies ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.

