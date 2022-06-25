Rashmika Mandanna 'Cannot Stop Laughing' After a Report Claims She Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog

Rashmika Mandanna cannot stop laughing after she read a report which claimed that she has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers. The Pushpa: The Rise actress took to Twitter and reacted to the report the headline of which read, ‘Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog’.

The actress dropped a lot of laughing emojis and wrote, “Hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thankyou for your concern.” “Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn’t stop laughing,” she added.

hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thankyou for your concern @Mirchi9 ❤️ https://t.co/c2RTL9I2kG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

Several of Rashmika’s fans also reacted to the report and called it ‘insane’. When one of the social media users wrote how there are several more such reports making headlines, the actress responded saying, “Really? please keep sending them to me no (sic). My God!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed. I feel sorry though!”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. She will also be a part of the sequel of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise. Just yesterday, Rashmika also wrapped up shooting for Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She took to social media, dropped pictues from the sets of the film, and penned a heartwarming note. Mentioning that she is so glad to work with Big B, Rashmika wrote, “@amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever!”

Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.

