Rashmika Mandanna: Can’t Wait to Get on the Sets of Pushpa 2 With Allu Arjun | Exclusive

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name with her latest outing Pushpa: The Rise. The movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles has reportedly garnered over 300 crores at the box office and has also created a number of trends on social media. Talking about the success of the movie, Rashmika says, “I feel really blessed and happy on the massive success and the humongous response from audiences from all across the country for Pushpa: The Rise. I really thank my fans for showering so much love to the film and Srivalli.”

This was the first time Rashmika was paired opposite Allu Arjun. She states that Allu Arjun is a “wonderful co-star”. “Working with Allu sir, was one of the best learning experiences for me. He is a wonderful co-star and more than that a wonderful human being. I had a blast working with him, and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again,” she adds.

Just like Allu Arjun’s dialogues from the movies went viral on social media, Rashmika’s song Saami has also been creating a buzz on social media with fans performing the signature step. Speaking about what went on in the preparation of the song, Rashmika says, “The song was something that the team could foresee and never did I think I could pull it off, as it was extremely raw and different. We rehearsed so much more than what we actually shot. I would come to the location fully prepared for dance and the team didn’t want that. They wanted those expressions and the feel more. And so with each shot, we kept getting closer to what they actually wanted and here we are.”

Ask her if she will take up OTT projects in the near future, and she says, “Yes, if the script is good, and I really like the project, I would take it up. Big screen or OTT doesn’t matter. In the end it’s all about the story and the director.” Having said that, Rashmika doesn’t believe OTT is yet the future of entertainment. She says, “No, I wouldn’t say that, both cinemas and OTT are and will beautifully co-exist.”

Amid the ongoing third wave, Rashmika urges everyone to be careful. Speaking about the precautionary measures she takes, she says, “Basic measures that I take is mask myself, use a sanitiser, maintain social distancing at public places and take my vitamins. I also practice steam inhalation with Vicks VapoRub to ensure I can tackle cough and cold.”

In terms of future projects, Rashmika has a busy schedule. About her future projects, she says, “Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Pushpa 2 and AMJ [are some of the movies], and whenever I have the liberty, I will talk about the rest super soon.”

