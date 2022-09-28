Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Navratri With Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak; See Pic

One of the most adored Indian actresses, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to mark her Bollywood debut in the movie Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film helmed and penned by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in crucial roles. Now that the release date of the film is right around the corner – October 7, – Rashmika is busy with promotional duties. From her work diaries, the actress dropped a priceless moment that she shared with the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak on her Instagram stories while celebrating Navratri.

She is donning a blue and pink indo-western attire in the picture she shared and can be seen sharing the stage with Falguni Pathak in Mumbai. The picture also featured the crowd behind them. While sharing the photo, Rashmila wrote an adorable text that read, “An evening well spent in Mumbai with the Dandiya (queen) and my loves. Happy Navratri (red heart and flower emoticon) Falguni Pathak.”

Right after this, Falguni reshared the post on the stories feature of her photo-sharing app.

Rashmika Mandana’s upcoming movie Goodbye is produced by Ekta R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co. On the work front, besides Goodbye, Rashmika also has Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu in her pipeline. The flick is co-written by Ahishor Solomon, Hari and Vamshi Paidipally. The action-drama film will also star Vijay and Prakash Raj among others. Varisu is about a jolly man for whom things change as a result of the untimely death of his foster father. The movie is anticipated to hit the silver screen next year in January.

