Rashmika Mandanna Cheers for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger First Look: All the Bestest My Sweet Beasts

The first look of Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film Liger released on Monday, creating waves on the internet. The Telugu star is seen in fierce look on the poster. Besides his fans, his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna has also cheered for Vijay's new film.

Vijay revealed the first look on Twitter, saying, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial@PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)."

Rashmika sweetly commented, "So so proud!! Killer poster.. CANNOT wait to watch the masterpiece on screen..I legit will be up on my feet whistling and dancing.. all the bestest my sweet beasts!"

Vijay responded, "I promise most of the theater will be on their feet with you Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes hooting and whistling.. you know cuz you’ve seen some stuff." Rashmika replied, "I know.. and so I call it a true masterpiece.. I'd say I hope it breaks all records but I am not gonna say it cz I am so confident that- that’s happening.. and I’ll silently be witnessing that. Kill it you!"

As the title conveys, the film has something to do with the crossbreed obtained through Lion and Tiger. The movie will be released in five languages-- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The first look of the film shows a bare-chested Vijay wearing boxing gloves and roaring, with a tiger and lion in the background. Produced by Karan Johar, Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. Ananya Panday is playing the female lead.