Rashmika Mandanna Covers Face with Mask, Cap As She Gets Clicked at Mumbai Airport; Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Pushpa actress has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. Rashmika makes heads turn every time she is spotted out and about in the city. On Monday morning, the Geetha Govindam star was spotted at Mumbai airport, in a comfy attire. She donned an oversized shirt in blue colour with black Bermuda shorts. However, what caught our attention is the actress hiding her face with a mask and cap.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna is seen acknowledging the presence of the paparazzi as well at the airport as she made the Korean heart gesture to the cameras.

Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame hit the headlines when she repeated her expensive Gucci top only a few days after wearing it. With this, Rashmika has sent out a simple message – that it is perfectly normal to re-wear expensive clothes, and one should not make a big deal out of it.

The actress was spotted in a Rs 1.2 lakh white Gucci top and black high-waist pants. She wore a black mask, sported a grey Tommy Hilfiger cap, and paired the outfit with acrylic heels. The overall look gave very comfortable vibes as the actress looked refreshingly beautiful. The ‘Srivalli’ was clicked interacting with the paparazzi.

Even on her official Instagram handle, Rashmika has shared pictures in the same outfit on different occasions.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has also been making headlines for a long time now due to her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the Pushpa actress mentioned that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life. “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’” she told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu movie Sita Raman as Afreen. She now has a host of films in her kitty including three Hindi films, one Tamil, and one Telugu film. She will make her Bollywood debut along with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. Besides this, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu and Animals. She will also be seen in the sequel of Pushpa along with Allu Arjun.

