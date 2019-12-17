Rashmika Mandanna Crushes on Handsome Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru's New Song He's Soo Cute
The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have released a new song called He's Soo Cute, which shows Rashmika Mandanna trying to woo Mahesh Babu.
Image: Instagram
After the release of Maharshi in May 2019, fans have been waiting for Mahesh Babu to make a big screen appearance soon. The Telugu star will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.
Before the release of the film, the makers have given fans something to crush on. They have released a new song called He's Soo Cute, which shows Rashmika trying to woo the actor. The song is set in a picturesque location in the woods beside a beautiful river and waterfall.
The video is a mix of lyrical as well as shots from the film. Sung by Madhu Priya, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Srimani. Rashmika shows off her dancing skills and expressions as her onscreen avatar tries to get Mahesh Babu's attention while singing praises of his good looks.
The video begins with Rashmika dancing in denim dungarees and a casual shirt, and ends with her wearing a saree, donning a tribal look.
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the song. He captioned it, "Here it is... He's So Cute song for you :) #SarileruNeekevvaru @anilravipudi @thisisdsp @rathnaveludop @rashmika_mandanna."
Here's the video:
In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen as an army officer. Being shot in Kashmir and Pollachi, the movie is slated to release on January 11. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Vijayshanthi, Sangeetha and Rajendra Prasad.
