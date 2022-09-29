Rashmika Mandanna Dances To Saami Saami Along With Salman Khan At An Award Show; Watch Viral Video

Pushpa fever doesn’t seem to fade away any sooner! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna looked like a true Indian beauty as she made her glamorous entry at an award function in the city. The actress didn’t only grace the award show with her charisma, but also made megastar Salman Khan groove to the viral Saami Saami song from the hit movie Pushpa.

In a viral video, Rashmika is seen dancing to Saami Saami song, as Salman Khan and the show’s host, Maniesh Paul grooved along with her. The actress was present at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards that took place in the city last night. The video from the award show has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by her fans.

Check out the video here:

This isn’t the first time, the Saami Saami song has taken over the internet. Earlier, Rashmika herself shared a young school girl dancing effortlessly to her song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa. Bowled over by the girl’s moves, Rashmika said the ‘cutie’ had made her day and added that she wanted to meet her.

Rashmika shared the original tweet of the video, and wrote, “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?”

Speaking about the movie Pushpa was released in December 2021 and was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along. It is also being speculated that the film would have a massive budget of Rs. 400 crores, out of which half of it would go into production alone.

Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film promises to have some exciting face-offs between Allu Arjun’s titular character, Pushpa Raj, and Fahadh Faasil’s character. Well, there is good news for fans. If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors in October.

“Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” an insider told Indian Express.com.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop. However, he denied the claims while speaking with News18 Showsha.

The film is expected to have its theatrical release next year. There are reports that big OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar are willing to bag the digital rights to Pushpa: The Rule.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Rashmika also has Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer GoodBye and Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu in her pipeline. The flick is co-written by Ahishor Solomon, Hari and Vamshi Paidipally. The action-drama film will also star Vijay and Prakash Raj among others. Varisu is about a jolly man for whom things change as a result of the untimely death of his foster father. The movie is anticipated to hit the silver screen next year in January.

