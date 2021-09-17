Rashmika Mandanna Describes Allu Arjun in One Word; Opens up About her Role in Pushpa

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has been shooting for her upcoming films back-to-back and she recently took time to come live on Instagram and Twitter. Through the live session, the actress interacted with fans and answered a few of their questions. In the session, the actress was asked to describe Allu Arjun in one word and she also opened up about her role and film Pushpa.

During the live session, a fan asked her to describe her Pushpa movie co-star Allu Arjun in one word, in response to that Rashmika said that one word is not enough to describe him. In the end, the actress said, “Allu Arjun is awesome.”

Speaking about the film Pushpa, she mentioned that it’s going to be a sensational film. But when a fan asked her to share details about her role, she didn’t share anything. “I can’t say about my role, as my director and producer like me so much. I can’t reveal it. But I’m sure Pushpa is going to be a sensational film."

Rashmika shared the video of her live session and wrote, “#Rushhour My lunch break well spent with you!”

The movie is directed by Sukumar and features actors including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in supporting roles. The film has two parts- the first is, Pushpa the Rise, which is slated to release in theatres on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages.

The actress has also recently finished the shooting of Mission Majnu. The film marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. It stars actor Sidharth Malhotra. According to the reports, the actress will soon begin shooting for Pushpa with co-star Allu Arjun. She also has the movie Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and the film Aadavallu Meeku Joharu with Sharwanand, in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here