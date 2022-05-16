Rashmika Mandanna Drapes Saree as She Attends Childhood Friend’s Wedding; See Pics

Apart from exerting herself to bring waves in Bollywood through her debut, Rashmika Mandanna, being the sweetest friend that she is, struggled with her ways to reach out to her friend’s wedding, which she “wouldn’t have missed it for the world”. The South star knows how to keep up with her commitments, so after missing her flight and several delays, Rashmika made it in time for the wedding ceremony. And while the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous, we couldn’t keep our eyes off Rashmika. Turning into an alluring bridesmaid, the actress went all traditional for her friend’s wedding. Dropping a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, Rashmika gave her fans a glance at her desi avatar.

Choosing regal Banarasi silk for her friend’s big day, Rashmika draped it in Coorgi style, similar to other bridesmaids at the function. The actress defined elegance, as she draped a mustard yellow saree, which she paired with a pearl and gold necklace, a watch, and a statement boonda earring. Amping up her style she tied her wavy tresses in a sleek high ponytail. Moreover, completed it all with white bellies and flashing a million-dollar smile with her girl squad at the camera.

Elaborating on her struggles to reach the venue and her emotions as her friend got married, Rashmika penned down a long note along with a series of happy pictures. She wrote, “Today, my friend Raagini Muddaiah got married.. (and I don’t have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world!” Briefing her fans and followers about her struggles, she wrote, “After missing a 4 AM flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times.. thank god, I finally made it to her wedding! And OMG! what a beautiful bride she is….”

Revealing that the girls in the picture have a special place in her heart, Rashmika wrote, “Ahhh.. and these girls… I literally grew up with these girls… it’s been 17 years since I’ve known them and nothing’s changed at all…They keep me sane.. they keep me rooted.. they keep me happy.. and these are my girls…So so glad today I got to see them! I wanted to share a little something from my personal space with you all…This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, which will hit the theatres on June 10 this year. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Rashmika also has Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

