Rashmika Drops Throwback Pics From Vacation, Fan Says 'Vijay Deverakonda Took Good Photos'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna sparked dating rumours once again with their New Year posts. The actors had shared photos from a similar location hinting that they were vacationing together. Now, Rashmika took to social media to drop a couple of throwback photos from her vacation and netizens are convinced that her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda took the photos. In the pictures, the Mission Majnu actress can be seen looking pretty in an ankle-length dress. She also shared a snap of her vacation destination which seems to be the Maldives.

Sharing the photos, Rashmika wrote, “I want to go baaaaaackkkkk! 🌻😭"

Take a look:

As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans and followers took to the comment section to compliment her and also joke about Vijay Deverakonda. One comment read, “Pics were taken by Vijay devarkonda" while another comment read, “Vijay…?" Another comment read, “Wow, vijay devarakonda you took a good photos🔥😂"

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she said.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

