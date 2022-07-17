Rashmika Mandanna Evades Wardrobe Malfunction While Posing In A Bold Dress With Paparazzi; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction at a recent event she was attending. The Dear Comrade star sported a gorgeous red figure-hugging thigh-high-length dress. The plunging neckline and an accentuated fabric from her waist took the outfit a notch higher. Videos of Rashmika posing for the cameras had gone viral. Now, a video of the actress posing with the paparazzi has surfaced online, showing Rashmika risking a wardrobe malfunction.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo, Rashmika was seen taking a seat in the middle of the crowd of photographers and posing for a picture with them. Owing to the dress’s length, Rashmika ensured she was carefully sitting down and not revealing more than she intended to. Rashmika smiled for the cameras with the group before she made her way to the event.

Rashmika caught the audience’s eye with her impressive performance in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. She also featured in blockbuster movies like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu. The actress stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Good Bye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. The actress is at the peak of her career and is growing to shine in Indian Cinema.

There were also rumours that the actress has signed her fourth Bollywood project. It was claimed that she will be working on a film with Tiger Shroff. However, the actress soon clarified that they collaborated for an ad and not a movie. “The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it,” she said on Instagram.

Talking about her projects in the South, Rashmika will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated family entertainer Varisu. Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Sita Ramam. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Ram and Mrunal Thakur as his love interest. As per the reports, Rashmika will be playing a meaningful role in the film. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner Swapna Cinema.

